Wow. If Russia is admitting 10,000 dead, imagine what the real number must be. https://t.co/KouqG0Q4uZ
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 21, 2022
One thought on “Counting the dead”
“Hey, hey LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?”
Any US politician who claims that the war in Ukraine was “unprovoked” is a liar and a warmonger.
The warmongers continue to lobby for a wider war with no-fly zones over Ukraine, fighter jets for Ukraine, and massive amounts of weaponry shipped to Ukraine.
Ian Brzezinski, Thom Hartman, Randi Rhodes, Chris Coons, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney are all warmongers.
‘These’ people want to “call Putin’s bluff” on his possible use of nuclear weapons and gas and expand the war to include American and NATO forces.
‘These’ fools and idiots are quite willing to bet your life and mine that Putin won’t destroy all of us during WW III.
Yesterday one of ‘these’ people said that he would not surrender Mariupol even if it meant that the people would starve, and the city turned to ashes.
Would that outcome be a war crime on Putin’s part?
Certainly, but the fact remains that Zelensky, and the Black Knight in Monty Python and the Holy Grail share the same brain.
It’s long past time for Biden to have called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, so maybe Joe simply enjoys all of the suffering, carnage and death occurring on both sides?