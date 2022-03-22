She’s baaaaaack! After the death of Rep. Don Young, Sarah Palin says she is ready to head to Congress to fill his “big shoes.” pic.twitter.com/2YQoNLAIGN
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 21, 2022
One thought on “She’s back!”
This woman is a political cartoon.
Speaking about political cartoons:
> Ponce De Santis steps onto the beach of his newly discovered Florida to find the palm trees festooned with instructional signs nailed to their trunks.
“Don’t say gay.”
“White straight men only.”
“No women’s right to choose.”
“No factual history.”
No trans athletes.”
“No teaching about racism, sexism, homophobia, gender identity.”
> The Florida GOP in support of De Santis 2024 says, “Sure, a little state sanctioned price-gouging might be legal in Florida, but at least we outlawed wokeness and critical race theory” to the Florida consumer clutching skyrocketing property insurance and power bills.
Then there was this editorial, “Can Florida sustain its $112 billion budget?” next year when federal dollars run out?
Or will pay raises be withdrawn, services to the poor cut, and school funding slashed?
It’s all about timing De Santis.