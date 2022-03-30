Coke-fueled orgies

Madison Cawthorn says DC is orgy-filled, cocaine-fueled 'House of Cards' https://t.co/8AJNNxd3H8 pic.twitter.com/ycvyIUXciY
— New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2022
Madison Cowthrown breaks the First Rule of Republican Coke Orgy Club.
— Driftglass, Guardian of Inconvenient History (@Mr_Electrico) March 29, 2022
Oh please. These guys are ok with Cawthorn being an honest-to-god fascist, but they draw the line at him exposing their coke orgies.
And no, of course he wasn't lying about the Republican coke orgies. https://t.co/e4fO0ggCHm
— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) March 29, 2022