BREAKING SKETCHY AF NEWS: BUCKLE UP- The FBI has removed huge biohazard bags and coolers CONTAINING 5 FETUSES from the DC home of Lauren Handy, an anti-abortion extremist who was one of 9 anti-abortion clinic invaders arrested this week by the FBI https://t.co/e1J3FUp9AK

— Lizz "Watch Feminist Buzzkills Live!" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) March 31, 2022