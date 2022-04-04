The rot in the GOP has made its way to the highest court in the land. Justice Clarence Thomas is compromised and must recuse himself. pic.twitter.com/mi9kytDuQQ
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 1, 2022
The rot in the GOP has made its way to the highest court in the land. Justice Clarence Thomas is compromised and must recuse himself. pic.twitter.com/mi9kytDuQQ
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 1, 2022
One thought on “500,000 views and counting”
Thomas should either resign or be impeached.
As for the rotten Republicans, Governor Fascist and his Republican Brown Shirts in Florida are trying to extort Disney.
Disney has been told that unless it stops criticizing DeSantis and his “Don’t Say Gay” bill the legislature may remove the company’s special quasi-governmental status.
The problem for the Fascists is that the Villages, which has the largest population of pro-Trump Fascist in the US, is also a quasi-governmental entity.
Also, Governor Fascist’s 2021 election law was shot full of holes by Chief US District Judge Mark Walker last week.
Judge Walker wrote “Florida has repeatedly, recently, and persistently acted to deny Black Floridians access to the (voting) franchise.”
Judge Walker also put a “pre-clearance order” in place in Florida because of the states “grotesque history of racial discrimination.”
Florida is only one of several states (many of them were a part of the old CSA) controlled by Fascist Republicans who are currently systematically stripping us of our Constitutional rights.