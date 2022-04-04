New Srebrenica. The Ukrainian city of Bucha was in the hands of 🇷🇺 animals for several weeks. *Local civillians were being executed arbitrarily*, some with hands tied behind their backs, their bodies scattered in the streets of the city.#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/outzejdidO
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 2, 2022
One thought on “More war crimes”
It seems that all roads lead to Ukraine.
Trump is a traitor and Putin is a war criminal. That may never become a legal reality however true it may be.
Tromp/Putin, Manafort, Gates, Giuliani, Papadopulos, Putin/Trump, etc. all got rich dealing with corrupt Ukrainian officials and oligarchs.
Obama spent billions of tax-payer dollars training the Ukrainian military and turning Ukraine into an armed camp.
That to the delight of the warmongers and their employers the weapons manufacturers who got rich from Obama’s Ukraine policy.
(USAID, currently headed by warmonger Samantha Powers, has instigated many a coup over the decades.)
The Ukrainian’s were so grateful to Obama for his help that Joe Biden’s corrupt son was placed on the board of Ukrainian gas giant Burisma and paid a handsome salary and lots of perks.
NATOphile’s, or warmongers, want the US and NATO to fight a “long-war” of attrition in Ukraine with the publicly stated goal of “regime change” in Russia.
Zelensky better read and understand the 1994 Budapest Memorandum before his country is turned into a pile of rubble.
The Biden administration (SS Blinken) has steadfastly refused to call for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
One can only conclude from his inaction that Biden (SS Blinken) agrees with the warmonger’s strategy of a “long-war” and “regime change.”