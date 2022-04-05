Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal,’ urges building evidence to put Russian president on trial after atrocities in Ukraine https://t.co/b4ynTS7Fr0
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 4, 2022
Biden calls Putin a ‘war criminal,’ urges building evidence to put Russian president on trial after atrocities in Ukraine https://t.co/b4ynTS7Fr0
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 4, 2022
One thought on “Criminal”
“We will continue providing Ukraine with weapons and weapons systems so that they can continue the war,” said Biden yesterday.
So, Joe Biden’s answer to the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians, millions of displaced Ukrainians, and the destruction of dozens of Ukrainian towns and cities is to call Putin names and request that the war in Ukraine continue indefinitely?
Somebody has made the decision to sacrifice as many Ukrainian lives as it takes to achieve regime change in Moscow.
Was it Biden, SS Blinken, Democratic Senate and House warmongers, the weapons industry, or the Fascist warmongers at State?
If either Biden (SS Blinken) or the dummy Zelensky don’t call for an immediate ceasefire, then in a week or so Odessa will look like Mariupol.
Where have all the anti-war activists gone?
Has the war in Ukraine (a lily-white, Christian country) turned all of them into pro-war proponents?
>Democratic Representative Jason Crow from Colorado,
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi (who should be fired) are all virulent warmongers.
>MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and his noddy wife Miki Brzezinski are now on for 4 full hours each morning.
Clearly MSNBC is running out of qualified talent.