Comparing former Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson to Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says: "The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them." pic.twitter.com/nf465Ox53X
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 5, 2022
One thought on “Ass wipe supreme”
Here’s another ass wipe.
Mike Pence is running for president.
“Over the decades, liberal policies have created one disaster after another.
Currently our borders are under siege, our citizens have been betrayed, our allies have been abandoned, our currency has been debased through inflation, our schools have been transformed into indoctrination centers, our energy independence has been sacrificed on the altar of climate altruism, and our great economy has been brought to a screeching halt by the radical Left’s big government Socialism.”
Of course, none of that’s true and Pence knows it, but it’s music to the ears of the cultists who support the Fascist Republican Party.
Pence’ solution to these fabricated problems is to “re-establish policies that promote not just American energy independence, but also American energy dominance.” (“Drill baby drill.”)
Pence also wants charter schools to dominate education, so he wants to eliminate the US Department of Education.
Pence like Hawley, Cruz and Cotton, is a crazy, pro-war, liar and Evangelical Christian bullshit artist.