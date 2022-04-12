In the village school, the Russians had taken most of the computers, the projectors and other electronic equipment. An opened pair of scissors had been inserted into a plasma screen. What could not be stolen was instead destroyed.https://t.co/JfAfTfVw3E
One thought on “Looters”
“To the victor go the spoils.” US Senator William L. Marcy (1832). Or in this case to the occupiers.
War propaganda is a funny thing. Most people will tell you that they know ‘it’ when they hear ‘it’. Maybe.
Pro-war FOX has co-opted the Jesus shtick from the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN).
(How does Biden’s Federal Communications Commission feel about that?)
OAN has disappeared and pro-war Newsmax continues on as a Fascist propaganda channel.
Pro-war CNN reports almost nothing but war propaganda 24/7.
Evangelical Christians and the pro-war news networks that support them are becoming more reactionary and dangerous to our democratic-republic by the day.
You’d think that Christians would be pushing peace instead of war, especially at Easter time, but they are not.
Their new battle cry is “we support Ukraine because they want to be good Capitalists.”
War is Peace and Jesus was a Capitalist, warmonger.