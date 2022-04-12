One thought on “That’s more like it

  1. Musk is a Fascist, Capitalist, warmonger who will tell you that there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

    Musk’s good pal the Fascist, Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has raised $100 million for his reelection campaign through March.
    The leading Democratic fundraiser in the governor’s race, US Rep. Charlie Christ, has raised $7.1 million.

    $5 million of DeSantis’ money came from Fascist billionaire mogul Kenneth Griffen, $2 million came from the Republican Governors Association, $200,000 from Fascist billionaire John Childs, and who knows how many millions came from Elon Musk.

