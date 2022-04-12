One thought on “Things to come?

  1. Now that Covid is over(?) food banks across the country are running out of food.
    They say that they need $900 million to re-stock their shelves.
    With inflation at 8.5% food banks are seeing an increase in need and a decrease in donations.

    Food banks would like congress to appropriate the $900 million that they need to continue feeding hungry Americans.

    Congress should take $1 billion that it’s already appropriated for weapons for Ukraine and give it to American food banks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.