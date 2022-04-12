Things to come? April 12, 2022April 11, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate https://t.co/4GTMHgrzkU — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 11, 2022 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Things to come?”
Now that Covid is over(?) food banks across the country are running out of food.
They say that they need $900 million to re-stock their shelves.
With inflation at 8.5% food banks are seeing an increase in need and a decrease in donations.
Food banks would like congress to appropriate the $900 million that they need to continue feeding hungry Americans.
Congress should take $1 billion that it’s already appropriated for weapons for Ukraine and give it to American food banks.