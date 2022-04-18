I know so many people who got covid in the past few weeks, but the real danger is mostly to the unvaccinated. Business owners don’t want a vaccine mandate either, so are they saying we should just let it rip?
Lawsuit seeks to overturn Philadelphia's renewed indoor mask mandate https://t.co/DnYxxszRQz via @6abc
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) April 17, 2022
2 thoughts on “Here we go again”
They are willing to kill us for money.
Killing off “excess population” is a game that goes back thousands of years.
When foods supplies weren’t sufficient to feed the people and to prevent food riots and revolution, Chinese warlords agreed to entered into limited warfare against one another in order to reduce the population so that the survivors on each side could be fed.
China is engaging in a zero-tolerance policy Covid policy. The US has adopted a policy of herd immunity.