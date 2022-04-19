Tales of long covid

0 shares Share

I had my twice-yearly visit with the cardiologist yesterday, and my heart’s fine. (Well, except for the massive swings in blood pressure I never had before covid, but whatever.)

He told me his entire family – he and his wife, three kids, and his parents – got it on a trip to Disney in January. “For four or five days, I felt terrible,” he said.

“It really wasn’t as bad this last time,” I said.

“Well, being vaxxed and boosted is a lot more protection than we had two years ago,” he said.

He asked if I had a positive test this time. “No, and I don’t think I ever will,” thanks to the elderberry stuff,” I said. (He said his mom swears by it, too.)