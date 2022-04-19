What we face April 19, 2022April 18, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin https://t.co/dC5LTLug4q — Karoli 🇺🇦 (@Karoli) April 19, 2022 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “What we face”
The Fascist, Evangelical Christian group Moms for Liberty, a part of the slime machine, has been anointed by the Fascist Republican Party as the “morality police.”
The Fascist Republican Party wants to defund the US Department of Education and put an end to the taxpayer financed public school system in America in favor of a private charter school system.
Banning books, including math books in the Fascist State of Florida, is not only an attempt to suppress the teaching of Critical Race Theory nationwide, but more importantly it’s an orchestrated effort by the Fascist Republican Party to put an end to all individual critical thinking in the schools and throughout society.