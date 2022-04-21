Democrats are being held hostage to the myth of their ideas' unpopularity: https://t.co/insLfkW0EA
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) April 20, 2022
Democrats are being held hostage to the myth of their ideas' unpopularity: https://t.co/insLfkW0EA
— Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) April 20, 2022
One thought on “Prevent defense”
Everybody knows, or should know by now, that the Fascist Republican Party has created for its voters an alternative universe with its own alternate facts.
The Fascist Republican Party and the groups that support it, Evangelical Christians, pro-Zionists, the Oath Keepers and other insurrectionist groups, White Supremacists, ultra-Nationalists, the KKK, neo-Nazis, etc., are a clear and present danger to the democratic-republic of America.
The only way that Democrats can message against a hate-filled alternative universe is by telling the truth and then getting out the vote.