Happy anniversary

It’s been twenty years since I started blogging, and one year since I got my ’97 Accord beater. (Clip art. The only thing mine has in common with this picture is the color.) I was thinking about this the other day – I don’t think I’ve owned a car this ratty looking in twenty years.

I took it for an oil change this morning (I put oil in some months ago, but didn’t change it because I didn’t do much driving this year). Got some high-mileage oil and my fluids topped off. Slight oil and transmission leak, yadda yadda yadda. At this age, what can you expect?

On the way out, I noticed my tires are looking a little too smooth. Gonna look around and see if I can find some decent used tires., postpone the inevitable. If you have any and you live nearby, hit me up.

In the meantime, from my City of Homes, here’s a story about how so many Philadelphians can’t afford a home anymore. Coming to an urban area near you!