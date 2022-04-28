It’s looking increasingly likely that Elon Musk will withdraw his $44 billion takeover offer for Twitter. https://t.co/Mcf7PbiC0a
— Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) April 27, 2022
It’s looking increasingly likely that Elon Musk will withdraw his $44 billion takeover offer for Twitter. https://t.co/Mcf7PbiC0a
— Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) April 27, 2022
One thought on “Never mind”
Fascist, Capitalist Musk has discovered that he doesn’t have as much money as he thought he had.
Since Elon announced his intention to buy Twitter that stock has gone down and so has his Tesla stock.
Which means that Musk’s net worth has declined considerably in the past two weeks.
Couple that with the fact that the US economy contracted by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and inflation spiked around the world because of the war in Ukraine and Musk got spooked.
How much more inflation will increase, and the US economy will shrink depends on how much longer the Ukraine war goes on.