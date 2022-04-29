Wicked Witch of the Midwest

Someone throw a bucket of water on her! I can’t believe she’s still around, being evil:

OH Rep. Schmidt (R) on her abortion ban bill: "Rape is a difficult issue… but if a baby is created, it's human life. Whether that mother ends that pregnancy… the scars won't go away. It's a shame it happens, but there's an opportunity for women no matter how young or old…" pic.twitter.com/PVOHWlFvPq

— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 27, 2022