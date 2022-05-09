Gilead is coming

0 shares Share

NEWS: Senate @LeaderMcConnell heavily hinting the @GOP will kill the filibuster in 2025 if Republicans hold Congress and the White House — in order to ban abortion nationwide. https://t.co/z5q5CCtWQm — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 7, 2022

Today in NYC hundreds of pro-abortion folks showed up to counter clinic harassers. You can see the horrifying truth of what anti-abortion extremists really think when one says "your body is mine" pic.twitter.com/icCbVZyCG4 — Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) May 7, 2022

We may be on the way to state surveillance and policing of reproductive-age women on a scale and intimacy never before imagined, never mind attempted. Listen too to the discussion about possible restrictions on travel out of state by reproductive-age women. https://t.co/F5GHWacPwa — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 7, 2022

*Missouri is joining Louisiana in making IUDs and Plan B illegal. *Arizona GOP Senate candidate calls for condoms to be banned in all states *Idaho Rep. says that he wants to legislation banning Plan B. and possibly IUDs. This AIN’T about abortion. — Lori 🐝🌻 Protect Women from the GOP (@LoriCKW) May 7, 2022

New: Republican senate candidate Blake Masters, a venture capitalist backed by billionaire Republican donor Peter Thiel, suggested he supports the banning of contraception between married couples on his campaign website. @DillonReedRosehttps://t.co/E2v8PpikIZ — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) May 7, 2022

