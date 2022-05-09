NEWS: Senate @LeaderMcConnell heavily hinting the @GOP will kill the filibuster in 2025 if Republicans hold Congress and the White House — in order to ban abortion nationwide. https://t.co/z5q5CCtWQm
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 7, 2022
Today in NYC hundreds of pro-abortion folks showed up to counter clinic harassers. You can see the horrifying truth of what anti-abortion extremists really think when one says "your body is mine" pic.twitter.com/icCbVZyCG4
— Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) May 7, 2022
We may be on the way to state surveillance and policing of reproductive-age women on a scale and intimacy never before imagined, never mind attempted. Listen too to the discussion about possible restrictions on travel out of state by reproductive-age women. https://t.co/F5GHWacPwa
— David Frum (@davidfrum) May 7, 2022
*Missouri is joining Louisiana in making IUDs and Plan B illegal.
*Arizona GOP Senate candidate calls for condoms to be banned in all states
*Idaho Rep. says that he wants to legislation banning Plan B. and possibly IUDs.
This AIN’T about abortion.
— Lori 🐝🌻 Protect Women from the GOP (@LoriCKW) May 7, 2022
New: Republican senate candidate Blake Masters, a venture capitalist backed by billionaire Republican donor Peter Thiel, suggested he supports the banning of contraception between married couples on his campaign website. @DillonReedRosehttps://t.co/E2v8PpikIZ
— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) May 7, 2022
One thought on “Gilead is coming”
Following the Pope’s lead, the extremist (Opus Dei) Catholics on the US Supreme Court, Alito and Thomas, intend to entirely eliminate abortions in the US.
The liars on the Court, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett, (also all Catholics) should recuse themselves from all cases related to abortion or they should resign, because they are all liars.
Hardline Catholics and Evangelical Christians believe that their anti-abortion side has, over 50 years, created a consensus against abortion.
“Democrats think their position of abortion up until the end is going to win them something.
But consensus wins over extremism every time,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List.
First “abortion up to the end” is not the pro-choice position, and every poll over the past 30 years shows that 66% of Americans want abortion to be legal, safe, and rare.
Dannenfelser is a delusional, liar who belongs to that 33% of Americans who want abortion to be made illegal and criminal because their pastors and priests told them so.
“Keep abortion, Ban Catholics”……….and Evangelical Christians.