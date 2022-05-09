Gilead is coming

THE HANDMAIDS

  1. Following the Pope’s lead, the extremist (Opus Dei) Catholics on the US Supreme Court, Alito and Thomas, intend to entirely eliminate abortions in the US.

    The liars on the Court, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett, (also all Catholics) should recuse themselves from all cases related to abortion or they should resign, because they are all liars.

    Hardline Catholics and Evangelical Christians believe that their anti-abortion side has, over 50 years, created a consensus against abortion.

    “Democrats think their position of abortion up until the end is going to win them something.
    But consensus wins over extremism every time,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List.

    First “abortion up to the end” is not the pro-choice position, and every poll over the past 30 years shows that 66% of Americans want abortion to be legal, safe, and rare.

    Dannenfelser is a delusional, liar who belongs to that 33% of Americans who want abortion to be made illegal and criminal because their pastors and priests told them so.

    “Keep abortion, Ban Catholics”……….and Evangelical Christians.

