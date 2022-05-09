NEW: Dems may be sleepwalking into a chaotic situation few are discussing.
If Ds fail to pass slimmer BBB that extends enhanced ACA subsidies, voters will learn they’re up for big premium hikes next year just before they cast ballots in the midtermshttps://t.co/1bv5CfhH0O
— Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) May 7, 2022
The Fascist Republican Party is howling about Biden’s deficit spending being responsible for inflation.
Yet these clowns are four-square behind Biden adding another $33 billion to the deficit and debt by providing weapons to Ukraine.
Before February 24 Biden and the Democrats were growing the economy and bringing down inflation.
Since February 24 the economy has declined by -1.4% and inflation has gone up an additional 2% (now at 9.5%) thanks to the warmongers.