God bless the 2nd Amendment

Beginning Monday, New York State flags will be flown at half-mast in honor of the victims of the Buffalo shooting. They will remain there until all victims are laid to rest. https://t.co/lIkXYCjjvC
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 15, 2022
Mass shooting leaves 17 injured in Milwaukee near NBA playoff game https://t.co/EEICbY47lu via @nbcnews
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 15, 2022
"Multiple People Hit in Shooting at Laguna Woods Church; Suspected Shooter in Custody"
Gonna go out on a limb and predict the shooter is white and the victims are Hispanic. Hope I'm wrong.https://t.co/H2bsfsu9e3
— AccountabilityNow (@Litzz11) May 15, 2022
BREAKING: At least two people were killed and three others were wounded today after a shooting at a Houston flea market where over 1,000 people were shopping. #txlege https://t.co/x3iyi3X1nt
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 15, 2022