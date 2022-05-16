NEW: Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) just warned sovereign Native American tribal lands to not make abortion accessible in their territory if Roe is overturned: “Oklahomans will not think very well of that if tribes try to set up abortion clinics.”
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 15, 2022
One thought on “What year does he think this is?”
When taken at face value what Evangelical Christians–and there’s a million of them in Oklahoma–are trying to engineer is Armageddon and the Second Coming.
Anti-Evangelical Christians are crusading for peace on earth.