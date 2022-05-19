I forgot I wrote this

~ susie

And it’s timely because right now, the scurves at SCOTUS plan to go after the power of federal agencies to regulate. See today’s decision:

.

 

  1. Yours is a very interesting read, Susie.

    Grover Norquist at the urging of Ronald Reagan founded Americans for Tax Reform in 1985.
    “I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub,” said Norquist.
    Evangelical Christians want to “starve the beast” in a reference to the beast in Revelations 13.

    The big winners in the excess profits category are the fossil fuel industry, weapons manufacturing industry, and undertakers.

    Congress needs to pass a law which claws back these excess profits, and ends the wars in Ukraine, Yemen, Somalia, etc. Wars that play a big role in creating them in the first place.

