And it’s timely because right now, the scurves at SCOTUS plan to go after the power of federal agencies to regulate. See today’s decision:
The 5th Circuit just dismantled the SEC's power to enforce securities law. This decision is beyond radical. It is nihilistic. https://t.co/6X46t2f4vY
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 18, 2022
Back in 2017, @SusieMadrak wrote a two-part series for us on what destroying the federal government looks like. https://t.co/jSwecqrhoW
— DAME Magazine (@damemagazine) May 18, 2022
One thought on “I forgot I wrote this”
Yours is a very interesting read, Susie.
Grover Norquist at the urging of Ronald Reagan founded Americans for Tax Reform in 1985.
“I don’t want to abolish government. I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub,” said Norquist.
Evangelical Christians want to “starve the beast” in a reference to the beast in Revelations 13.
The big winners in the excess profits category are the fossil fuel industry, weapons manufacturing industry, and undertakers.
Congress needs to pass a law which claws back these excess profits, and ends the wars in Ukraine, Yemen, Somalia, etc. Wars that play a big role in creating them in the first place.