Oh, that’s laughable bullshit. Those triangle UFOs are spotted all the time — and not with night vision goggles. Why would they cover up this one thing?
One thought on “UFO hearing”
Are there UFO’s? Absolutely.
Are they from outer space? Absolutely not.
This hearing was a distraction.
It took place on the day that Joe Biden authorized sending 500 US combat troops to Somalia in order to “restore a persistent US presence in the country.”
Instead of ending proxy wars in places like Yemen and Ukraine, Biden appears to want to expand our participation in them all over the globe.
That probably explains why Biden seems to have little interest in reviving the Iran nuclear deal despite his promise to do so on the campaign trail.