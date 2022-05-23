About that formula

  1. What incompetence on the part of: the government, Biden, the FDA, traitor Trump……….who exactly?
    All Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLaura (CT) did for the past three days was muddy the waters.

    But then, that’s what Biden’s administration has been doing over and over again.
    Today Biden said that the US would engage militarily if China “intervened in Taiwan with force.”
    Then he said that he still prescribed to the “One-China Policy.”
    Why doesn’t Biden understand that he and his administration keep contradicting themselves?

