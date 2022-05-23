Thanks to @POTUS’ Operation Fly Formula, a military plane landed in Indiana this morning with specialty infant formula – and now, thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we have a second flight heading to Pennsylvania in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/RLmEsa74I1
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 22, 2022
One thought on “About that formula”
What incompetence on the part of: the government, Biden, the FDA, traitor Trump……….who exactly?
All Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLaura (CT) did for the past three days was muddy the waters.
But then, that’s what Biden’s administration has been doing over and over again.
Today Biden said that the US would engage militarily if China “intervened in Taiwan with force.”
Then he said that he still prescribed to the “One-China Policy.”
Why doesn’t Biden understand that he and his administration keep contradicting themselves?