Southern Baptist leaders covered up sex abuse, lied about secret database, report says https://t.co/gU1P5d4jSW
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 22, 2022
One thought on “Patriarchy corrupts”
It sounds just like the sins of the Roman Catholic Church.
On the issue of patriarchal societies and institutions, the last actual sharing of power (Sacred Feminine) was between 1353 and 1336 BCE during the reign of Nefertiti and Akhenaten (Amenhotep IV) in Egypt.