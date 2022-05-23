“They’re not gonna tell us ‘separation of church and state.’ We are the church! We run this state! .. The church runs the state of Georgia!”
—Kandiss Taylor, GOP candidate for Governor https://t.co/e5XIaVplVh
— Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) May 22, 2022
GA Gov candidate Kandiss Taylor says she will execute Sheriffs by firing squad if they don’t “do the will of the people. I don’t mind handcuffing them either .. The Constitution says when you commit treason, it’s death by firing squad. I didn’t write it – it’s in there.” pic.twitter.com/zZxWxEOctD
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 22, 2022
One thought on “I don’t know what they are, but they’re not Americans”
Posse Comitatus (1960’s).
Mostly racist, true believers in the Lost Cause.