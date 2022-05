0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

One of the most corrupt scams going in this country is allowing police to keep financial proceeds of their actions. I’ll bet if that money went to local food banks, these stops would drop like that.

Imagine that – #SouthCarolina deputies pulling over buses for traffic violations but then detaining buses so they can start searching through passenger bags.#Resist #police https://t.co/XB7fqtxKMk — Bruce Bourgoine (@BruceBourgoine) May 23, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook