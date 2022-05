Just ONE DAY after 19 students and two educators were murdered inside a Texas elementary school, a student was just arrested at Berkner High School in Richardson, Texas. Police found an AK-47 and replica AR-15 rifle in his car.

It's the guns. #txlege https://t.co/5XS1rRVjzf

— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 25, 2022