NEWS: The Jan 6 committee has testimony that Meadows told colleagues Trump said something to the effect of maybe Pence should be hung https://t.co/cSr5ZdhPS0
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 25, 2022
One thought on “Hmm”
Mark Meadows and every other member of the Fascist Republican Freedom Caucus was a party to the traitorous attempted coup on January 6.
The only question now is does the political class have the balls to do the right thing and toss these traitors into jail?