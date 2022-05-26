Good trouble

0 shares Share

They’re more angry at Beto than they are over all those dead kids:

Beto O’Rourke, who is running for governor of Texas, interrupted a news conference hosted by Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday and accused Republicans of "doing nothing" to address gun violence in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting. https://t.co/SyMyQbynnA pic.twitter.com/vf2hTzzgOF — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 25, 2022

This picture shows it all in one moment The fear of the @GOP and the bravery and courage of @BetoORourke. pic.twitter.com/nGMBc5akyg — 🛹Betocrat🌱 (@MichaelforBeto) May 25, 2022

After getting booted, Beto went outside and kept going pic.twitter.com/2gCystHOr7 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 25, 2022

my baby cousin was found, she was in heaven.. thank you to everyone who said a prayer for me and my family tonight when most needed. just yesterday i was pretending to fight you when we walked your school, i know you are in heaven throwing a softball with wela.. love u princess❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQizdDi25w — Cinco (@leocadioo_) May 25, 2022

My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed.❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/zM54TbooZZ — Joey.mtz (@Joeymtz4) May 25, 2022

