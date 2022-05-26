Republican fearmongering wins again: Insurance company State Farm has dropped its support for a program providing LGBTQ-theme children's books to teachers and libraries after a right-wing uproar. https://t.co/ZWN5owNhWi
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 25, 2022
One thought on “Now, if they wanted to donate guns…”
A new poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University (not a bastion of progressive thinking) found that 43% of Floridians opposed banning instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for younger students (Don’t Say Gay).
37% support the ban and 20% had no opinion.
The poll also showed that 67% of Floridians, including most Republicans, believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
Apparently State Farm Insurance doesn’t read polls, they only talk to Fascist ideologues and lobbyists.