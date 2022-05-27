0 shares Share

It looks like Uvalde cops have released several contradictory statements about the school shooting.

NBC News: The gunman in Uvalde, TX wore body armor during the attack and initial officers were unable to bring down the shooter and had to wait for tactical teams in order to finally stop the gunman, per Texas DPS to @BreakingChesky at the scene. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 25, 2022

First we heard that they heroically confronted the shooter and one of them was shot. That never happened.

Then we find out that some of the cops went into the school to get their own kids — while pepper spraying, tasing, and handcuffing parents who were frantically asking why the cops weren’t saving their kids.

Then this:

UPDATE Wednesday 7:45amET: Texas DPS now says the shooter had a tactical carrier which can be fitted with ballistic protection or it may not be fitted with that protection. It was not body armor they say, upon further review of the scene. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 25, 2022

Last night, the police released this baffling statement.

NEW: Texas law enforcement officials at a press conference say they believe that all the children that were shot and killed in Uvalde, TX were shot by Salvador Ramos and not anyone else [i.e. law enforcement]. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 25, 2022

Which kind of indicates to me that the cops actually may have shot some of the kids. Rep. Joaquin Castro has asked the FBI to come down and investigate, and I’ll bet they unwind a lot of really bad stuff.

You couldn't ask for a clearer example of why reporters shouldn't trust the police. But they just can't stop themselves. https://t.co/NpIBtmTCk8 — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org ☮️ (@froomkin) May 27, 2022

