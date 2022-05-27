Get rid of that POS Ken Paxton:
We need a new Attorney General in Texas. Here is the Democrat running. Please watch and retweet this and send it to everyone you know. pic.twitter.com/ky1r6JUFs2
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 26, 2022
One thought on “Rochelle Garza for AG”
Only a criminal or an idiot would vote for any Republican.
Especially a Texas Republican.
Texas has a long and deadly history of mass shootings.
On August 1, 1966, Charles Whitman climbed to the top of the University of Texas clock tower in Austin and killed 16 people while wounded 31 others with his military grade Remington 700 bolt action rifle.
Since 2017 the number of mass shootings in the US has increased dramatically.
Traitor Trump will address the NRA Convention being held in Texas today.
We don’t need to arm schoolteachers and we don’t need to fill the schools with “resource officers” or “security guards.”
Those are Fascist solutions made to obscure the real issue which is the number and types of guns that we have floating around America.
If we continue to foster a culture of violence, as Texas has, then the innocents will continue dying by the sword.