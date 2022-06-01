A retired high school teacher in Texas and a lifelong gun lover, decided to turn in his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to police, in the wake of the recent mass shooting. https://t.co/bYQdv0ZYj2
— CBC News (@CBCNews) May 31, 2022
⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Shooting reported at high school graduation in New Orleans, Louisiana#NewOrleans l #LA
Police confirm at least three people have been shot at Xavier University, where the ceremony is taking place.
More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/WXrZcZBHvh
— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) May 31, 2022
One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, according to police.https://t.co/iOd8Alr3AK
— Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) May 31, 2022
The woman who was shot and killed outside of the Morris Jeff High School graduation today was a grandmother who just went to watch her grandbaby graduate.
— Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) May 31, 2022
Since the school shooting in Texas:
Six people were shot in a mass shooting at a high school graduation party in Anniston, Ala.
Three children, all under the age of 10, and a woman were killed in a mass shooting in Stanwood, Mich. pic.twitter.com/jFpqgzU4ju
— Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) May 29, 2022
One thought on “Just another day in Paradise”
There are 400 million-plus guns in America and 330 million Americans.
32% or 62 million Americans own those guns.
There are far too many guns in America.
Either we get rid of the 2nd Amendment, which is all about “well-regulated militias,” completely or we amend the Amendment so that it reflects 21st century America.