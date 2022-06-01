Just another day in Paradise

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Just another day in Paradise

  1. There are 400 million-plus guns in America and 330 million Americans.
    32% or 62 million Americans own those guns.
    There are far too many guns in America.

    Either we get rid of the 2nd Amendment, which is all about “well-regulated militias,” completely or we amend the Amendment so that it reflects 21st century America.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.