Just another day in Paradise

A retired high school teacher in Texas and a lifelong gun lover, decided to turn in his AR-15 semiautomatic rifle to police, in the wake of the recent mass shooting. https://t.co/bYQdv0ZYj2 — CBC News (@CBCNews) May 31, 2022

⚠️🇺🇸#DEVELOPING: Shooting reported at high school graduation in New Orleans, Louisiana#NewOrleans l #LA

Police confirm at least three people have been shot at Xavier University, where the ceremony is taking place.

More information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/WXrZcZBHvh — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) May 31, 2022

One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans, according to police.https://t.co/iOd8Alr3AK — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) May 31, 2022

The woman who was shot and killed outside of the Morris Jeff High School graduation today was a grandmother who just went to watch her grandbaby graduate. — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) May 31, 2022

Since the school shooting in Texas: Six people were shot in a mass shooting at a high school graduation party in Anniston, Ala. Three children, all under the age of 10, and a woman were killed in a mass shooting in Stanwood, Mich. pic.twitter.com/jFpqgzU4ju — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) May 29, 2022

