  1. Why does the Christofascist Republican Party continue to sell the idea that Big Brother government will turn America into a Chinese or Russian-style police state with cameras on every building and frequent lockdowns and arrests unless Americans are allowed to buy military-style assault rifles to defend themselves?

    Profit.

    Ain’t unregulated Capitalism grand?
    Fascist/Capitalist warmongers think so.

