Texas Gov. Abbott has called for a new school safety review process that will include "in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits” on the state’s school districts.https://t.co/kaG4Z2IkpG
— Axios (@axios) June 1, 2022
One thought on “Anything to avoid talking about guns”
Why does the Christofascist Republican Party continue to sell the idea that Big Brother government will turn America into a Chinese or Russian-style police state with cameras on every building and frequent lockdowns and arrests unless Americans are allowed to buy military-style assault rifles to defend themselves?
Profit.
Ain’t unregulated Capitalism grand?
Fascist/Capitalist warmongers think so.