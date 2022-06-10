SCOTUS could overturn Roe v. Wade as soon as Monday https://t.co/hilz7CTt6G pic.twitter.com/lRjNy2Z4R0
— New York Post (@nypost) June 9, 2022
2 thoughts on “Wingnut Christmas”
If SCOTUS overturns Roe will that drive women to the polls in November to vote out every Christofascist Republican on the ballot?
The US Constitution already excludes fetuses from personhood. The due process clause in the 14th amendment states that all persons *born* or naturalized in the United States will be counted as citizens.
Census laws require date and place of *birth* in order to be counted as persons.
As John Roberts wrote in 2015, “When seeking to discern the meaning of a word in the Constitution, there is no better dictionary than the rest of the Constitution itself.”
Person has already been defined in various places, no need to change it now.