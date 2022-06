THREAD: Barr chuckling & distancing himself from Trump’s post-election “detachment from reality,” is really quite chilling. B/c Barr encouraged & abetted Trump’s obsession w/nonexistent voter fraud for months before the election. Here’s Barr in Sept 2020. https://t.co/dpK7LtOQRM

— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022