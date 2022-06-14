WATCH: Rep. Zoe Lofgren: "Are you aware of any instance in which a court found the Trump campaign's fraud claims to be credible?"
GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsberg: "No. The simple fact is that the Trump campaign did not make its case." https://t.co/hKBlWEt2DC pic.twitter.com/D2m3wJm7Fq
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 13, 2022
One thought on “Jan. 6th hearing”
Why does it seem that Garland’s Justice Department is always getting in the way and slowing things down?
Tomorrow’s January 6 Coup Committee hearing has been “postponed.”
The topic of the hearing was to be the pressure campaign put on the Justice Department by the WH to call the 2020 election fraudulent.
How curious?