It’s all in our heads

~ susie

Yesterday I was fighting with my pulmonologist over his refusal to put me on modafinil — which is what a neurologist put me on 20 years ago because I was falling asleep all the time. And he won’t tell me why! It doesn’t get you high, it just keeps you awake. Since I’m taking at least three naps a day, I’d seem to be a natural candidate, yes?

 

Published by susie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.