It’s all in our heads

After a very "mild" case of COVID, Pardo has had a fever every day for the last 26 months. She no longer runs races. Staying alive is enough of a marathon for the 45-year-old. This is life with Long Covid https://t.co/IWvJiDw0TH — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 13, 2022

Yesterday I was fighting with my pulmonologist over his refusal to put me on modafinil — which is what a neurologist put me on 20 years ago because I was falling asleep all the time. And he won’t tell me why! It doesn’t get you high, it just keeps you awake. Since I’m taking at least three naps a day, I’d seem to be a natural candidate, yes?

