Asked how the NYT's coverage of the 1/6 hearings differs from what they would’ve done 5-10 years ago, new editor says:
“We covered it with something we call a live blog, which is a blog in the sense that it is organized according to reverse chronology” https://t.co/ow9kHqTCsG
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 14, 2022
One thought on “Cutting edge stuff”
Gannett which owns USA Today, and dozens and dozens of local newspapers around the country is no longer buying or printing nationally syndicated opinion columnists.
People like Cal Thomas and Thomas Friedman.
The way of the future?