Cutting edge stuff

Asked how the NYT's coverage of the 1/6 hearings differs from what they would’ve done 5-10 years ago, new editor says:

“We covered it with something we call a live blog, which is a blog in the sense that it is organized according to reverse chronology” https://t.co/ow9kHqTCsG

— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) June 14, 2022