One guy I know just ended up in the hospital with pneumonia, and many people are fighting long Covid but everyone acts like it’s no big deal, and it’s over, anyway…

BA.4, BA.5 rise in Europe; officials sound alarm of COVID-19 surge to come https://t.co/wDpdEFSAvq — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 14, 2022

