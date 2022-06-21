From the former governor of Missouri, now running for the Senate.
Just in case you were wondering which party has weaponized violence for political ends.
Hi @25thID, did any of your soldiers participate in uniform in this senate campaign ad? That’s your insignia on the back of that helmet right under the candidate’s logo, right? pic.twitter.com/UukvgfUtK8
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 20, 2022
One thought on “Watch this”
The newly elected president of Columbia, Socialist Gustavo Petro, believes that politics should no longer be thought of as a contest between the Left and the Right.
Rather it should be thought of as a contest between Life and Death.
Ex-governor Eric Greitens seems to be making President Petro’s point quite nicely.