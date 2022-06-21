Watch this

~ susie

From the former governor of Missouri, now running for the Senate.

Just in case you were wondering which party has weaponized violence for political ends.

Published by susie

One thought on “Watch this

  1. The newly elected president of Columbia, Socialist Gustavo Petro, believes that politics should no longer be thought of as a contest between the Left and the Right.
    Rather it should be thought of as a contest between Life and Death.

    Ex-governor Eric Greitens seems to be making President Petro’s point quite nicely.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.