Russia Ron seems nervous

New – Ron Johnson told us he has “no idea” who tried to get him to share fake electors from MI and WI to Pence on Jan. 6. Says he was aware of ask on Jan. 6 AM. “I was aware that we got this package and that somebody wanted us to deliver it so we reached out” to Pence’s office. pic.twitter.com/bjJswKb28n — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2022

Asked who tried to give him the alternate slate of electors, Johnson said: “I have no idea.” Johnson argued he had “no involvement” in the effort to provide fake electors to overturn Biden’s win and downplayed the situation as “a non-story.” He said whole thing lasted a few mins — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2022

Johnson: “I had no involvement in an alternate slate of electors. I had no idea this’d even be delivered to us, got delivered staff to staff. My chief of staff did the right thing, contacted the Vice President's staff. They said they didn't want it so we didn't deliver it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2022

Caught up with Ron Johnson again and asked him why he offered something to Pence’s office without vetting the information. “We got handed an envelope that was supposed to go to the Vice President, I didn’t know.” Says it came from a House office. Doesn’t know which one. pic.twitter.com/CAoKAPwcIN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 22, 2022

