Sending the flying monkeys

It was infuriating to listen to the stories of all the election workers who were targeted because of the Trump and Rudy Show:

Arizona lawmaker Rusty Bowers says he and other GOP legislators pushed for Rudy Giuliani to provide sufficient evidence of fraud. “He said, 'We have lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence,'" Bowers said of Giuliani.https://t.co/v6kB1M31zf — NPR (@NPR) June 21, 2022

Raffensberger says he was "doxed" … and that his wife received "disgusting" "sexualized" texts. "They started going after her, probably to put pressure on me" Raffensberger says someone also broke into his daughter-in-law's home — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 21, 2022

Bowers, Raffensperger and Gabriel Sterling are not election deniers. But since Jan 6, 2021 they each have supported voter suppression laws. In that way they continue to perpetuate the Big Lie. https://t.co/AvLM63zHhq — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) June 20, 2022

The only real heroes of the day were Shay Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman:

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss were doing their jobs. Helping people vote. But when an increasingly desperate Donald Trump spread a conspiracy his own Attorney General said was baseless, their lives were turned upside down. Nearly two years later, they still have not recovered. pic.twitter.com/onupw9pUl7 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 21, 2022

Ruby Freeman: "I've lost my name, and I've lost my reputation. I've lost my sense of security — all because a group of people, starting [w/ Trump and Rudy,] decided to scapegoat me and my daughter, Shaye, to push their own lies about how the Presidential election was stolen.” — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 21, 2022

