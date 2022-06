Russ Vought, Jeffrey Clark’s boss, adds the detail that federal agents put Jeffrey Clark “in the streets in his pajamas, and took his electronic devices.“ https://t.co/q18mNBolbx

NEW: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson tells Wisconsin conservative radio host Vicki McKenna that the WI/MI fake elector information his chief of staff tried to give to VP Mike Pence came from PA congressman Mike Kelly.

— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) June 23, 2022