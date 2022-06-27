Ripple effect June 27, 2022June 26, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin https://t.co/jSpdcOCs4G — Dot (@dotcalmu) June 26, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Ripple effect”
The Christofascist Republican Party and their useful idiots on the Supreme Court who support ‘states’ rights’ and the ‘right to life’ are very selective about it.
In the abortion case the Christofascit Justices loudly proclaimed that whether or not abortion is legal should be left up to each and every state. Period. Full stop.
In one of the other two cases that the court decided last week the Christofascists declared that it was unconstitutional for any state to decide that public tax dollars couldn’t be given to private religious schools. No ‘states rights’ for Maine.
In the other case the court declared that it was unconstitutional for any state to regulate who can carry a gun and under what circumstances which overturned a New York state law that’s been on the books for over 100 years. No ‘states rights’ for New York.
There is no ‘right to life’ when some sick bastard can buy an AK-47 and blow the heads off little kiddies sitting in their classroom; or when a war is started under false pretenses and leads to the deaths and brutalization of tens of thousands of people (Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine).
Anyone who votes for any Christofascist Republican is a clear and present danger to the democratic-republic.