Alito’s disingenuous assurances about other precedents https://t.co/UYKFAcKS97
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) June 25, 2022
By the way, a lot of men agree with this decision — almost half:
A @CBSNews poll found that 49% of men approve of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and 51% disapprove of overturning it. By comparison, 33% of women approve and 67% disapprove.
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2022
One thought on “Alito is a rightwing asshole and liar”
Neil Gorsuch said that when you’re testifying before the Senate during your nomination hearing “you can’t tip your hand” so you lie.
Christofascist ideologues and liars.