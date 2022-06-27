Alito is a rightwing asshole and liar

0 shares Share

Alito’s disingenuous assurances about other precedents https://t.co/UYKFAcKS97 — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) June 25, 2022

By the way, a lot of men agree with this decision — almost half:

A @CBSNews poll found that 49% of men approve of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade and 51% disapprove of overturning it. By comparison, 33% of women approve and 67% disapprove. https://t.co/pTOX24c3z6 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 26, 2022

