White nationalist Nick Fuentes says "Catholics were put on the court to overturn Roe v. Wade and Jews stood in the way" and that's why people "that don't serve Jesus Christ" should not be allowed to hold public office. https://t.co/G0T5wHKrxY pic.twitter.com/YO2QLMCOxq
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 27, 2022
One thought on “Who we’re dealing with”
I get the main point, but this is also an indictment of Catholics in public office. I’m so old I remember that JFK’s nomination was a big deal and both he and the Church had to assure the nation that he would preside as a citizen, not as someone bound by Catholic doctrine or beholden to Church hierarchy. Good times. Camel’s nose? Have our Supremes taken the pledge?
Note that both Biden and Pelosi have been pretty reserved in commenting about Dobbs and the end of Roe.
Withholding communion is an increasingly common punishment now for elected officials who don’t toe the line. Excommunication? Burning in the fires of hell for eternity? What’s next?
Just saying. Some of my best friends are….