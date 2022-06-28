Must. Hit. Head. On. Wall.

"What we're really detecting is a grouping of cells that are initiating some electrical activity. In no way is this detecting a functional cardiovascular system or a functional heart." https://t.co/O7VmCIMFVc

Abortion for *lethal* fetal anomalies is now *illegal* in Ohio



I’m a high-risk obstetrician here. I diagnose birth defects



So some point soon I may look someone in the eyes & say that they, against their will, will carry to term, undergo delivery & then have their child die

— David N Hackney MD, FACOG (@DavidNHackney) June 27, 2022