Must. Hit. Head. On. Wall.

"What we're really detecting is a grouping of cells that are initiating some electrical activity. In no way is this detecting a functional cardiovascular system or a functional heart." https://t.co/O7VmCIMFVc
— Mark A. Keeton (@MKActor) June 27, 2022
Abortion for *lethal* fetal anomalies is now *illegal* in Ohio
I’m a high-risk obstetrician here. I diagnose birth defects
So some point soon I may look someone in the eyes & say that they, against their will, will carry to term, undergo delivery & then have their child die
— David N Hackney MD, FACOG (@DavidNHackney) June 27, 2022
Apparently you can’t sell abortion pills on Facebook or Instagram, but you can sell guns.
There are violent Christofascist in all the wrong places.